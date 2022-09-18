Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Cass County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing woman

(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has reported a woman missing near Atlanta.

She is described as 64-years-old, 5′6″, 130 pounds, grey and white hair, blue eyes. She was wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

The sheriff’s office says she has hallucinations but is nonviolent.

She walked away from her home on CR 3214 Sunday afternoon and could possibly walking towards SH 77, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you see her authorities ask that you please call 911.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A demo site offered by the company.
Smith County tax foreclosed properties to be sold online, not on courthouse steps
Charles Anthony Miller
Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
1 injured in Lufkin nightclub shooting

Latest News

A unique fundraiser offers pet owners a fun way to get close to their four-legged companions by...
‘Paddle for Paws’ provides heartworm treatment to shelter animals
SAFFE Day offers fun, games and family time in the return of an annual event in Kilgore.
Kilgore SAFFE Day offers food, fun, education
SAFFE Day offers fun, games and family time in the return of an annual event in Kilgore.
WebXtra: Kilgore SAFFE Day offers food, fun, education
1 injured in Lufkin nightclub shooting