Cass County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing woman

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has reported a woman missing near Atlanta.

She is described as 64-years-old, 5′6″, 130 pounds, grey and white hair, blue eyes. She was wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

The sheriff’s office says she has hallucinations but is nonviolent.

She walked away from her home on CR 3214 Sunday afternoon and could possibly walking towards SH 77, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you see her authorities ask that you please call 911.

