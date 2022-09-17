Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth families

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A Texas judge has expanded her order blocking the state from investigating families of transgender youth who have received gender- affirming medical care.

Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a temporary injunction Friday preventing the state from investigating members of the LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG Inc. over the care. The group has more than 600 members in Texas.

Meachum in July issued an order blocking investigations against two families of transgender children who had sued the state. The ruling was the latest against the state’s efforts to label gender-affirming care as child abuse.

