Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead in the wreckage of one of...
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead in the wreckage of one of the planes and a third person was found dead in the second aircraft.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say three people are dead after two small airplanes collided in mid-air near Denver.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead in the wreckage of one of the planes and a third person was found dead in the second aircraft.

The collision happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

‘The National Transportation Safety Board says in a statement that it is investigating a collision between a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos aircraft near Longmont, Colorado.

Longmont is about 30 miles north of Denver.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Anthony Miller
Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
Angelina County runaway child found
Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight
Rebecca Austin works at Hamilton Quick Mart, where the teen visited on Aug. 15 or 16, according...
‘She looked bad:’ Observant store clerk saves teen from alleged abuse situation

Latest News

From centre, anti-clockwise, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise, Zara Tindall,...
Queen’s 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
The body of a woman was found after a series of mudslides in California. (KCAL, KCBS, FACEBOOK,...
Woman’s body found buried under debris days after California mudslides
The body of a woman was found after a series of mudslides in California. (KCAL, KCBS, FACEBOOK,...
Woman's body found buried under debris days after California mudslides
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One as they head to London for...
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in