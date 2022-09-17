Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Hopefully you were able to enjoy this beautiful but warm Saturday in some way or another. Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers that were able to develop earlier this afternoon will only be able to persist into the early evening hours before falling apart as we lose the sun’s daytime heating. Quiet but warm and muggy conditions overnight and early tomorrow morning as temperatures drop into the lower 70s to start out your Sunday. Expect plenty of sunshine and mostly dry conditions as higher pressure tightens its grip over East Texas, leading to warmer than average temperatures. Highs on average will range from the lower to middle 90s for Sunday but will steadily climb into middle 90s for all during the entirety of next week. Rain will not be likely in any form over the next several days, so you might need to water the lawn if you want to keep the grass green during all this heat. Fall officially begins next Thursday at 8:04 PM, although it will certainly not feel like it, so don’t unpack the flannels just yet.

