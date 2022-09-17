‘Paddle for Paws’ provides heart worm treatment to shelter animals

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A unique fundraiser offers pet owners a fun way to get close to their four-legged companions by taking them kayaking, canoeing and paddle boarding.

Longview Paws is a nonprofit that caters to the animals of the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.

The organization came up with the Paddle for Paws event as a way to help raise funds for their heart worm preventative program.

Participants of Paddle for Paws had the choice of kayaking, canoeing or paddle boarding. (Sariah Bonds)

“The concept is we’re thinking outside the box and trying to figure out a way to bring people together. People that love their animals wanna get outside and do something fun that’s different. There’s nothing else like this in East Texas, and we’re fortunate enough to have Rowdy Creek Ranch as our backdrop,” said Jackie Reynolds, the executive director of Longview Paws.

The event took place at Rowdy Creek Ranch in Gilmer, which includes 450 acres, a winery and a vineyard.

Reynolds said that their goal is to raise funds to provide preventative heart worm medicine and to be able to treat dogs who currently have heart worms.

Pet owners who participated in the event also received goodie bags filled with dog treats, an event T-shirt and a dog bandana.

There were also raffle prizes available such as a grill, doggy baskets and yoga equipment.

Reynolds said she plans to partner with the Rowdy Creek Ranch every year to make this an annual event.

The manager of the Longview Animal Shelter and Adoption Center said the shelter has 80 animals, as of now, and around 10-20% of those animals will test positive for heart worms.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.