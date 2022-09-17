Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man charged with manslaughter after 19 year old dies at the hospital

The 19 year old was shot and killed Friday evening.
Midland Hospital
Midland Hospital(none)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, September 16, 2022, at approximately 5:20 pm, the Midland Police Department responded to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim.

The victim, 19-year-old Estrella V. Moreno from Midland, sustained a gunshot wound and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit and the Midland Police Department Crime Scene Unit were notified and responded to the hospital.

Arturo Barraza was identified as the man who drove Moreno to the hospital and was later charged with her Manslaughter.

The next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.

