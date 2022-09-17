Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore SAFFE Day offers food, fun, education

SAFFE Day offers fun, games and family time in the return of an annual event in Kilgore.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - SAFFE Day offers fun, games and family time in the return of an annual event in Kilgore.

SAFFE Day, that is, the Special Abilities Family Fun Event, was held in downtown Kilgore today. The event is tailored for kids and adults with special needs, inviting them to come out and enjoy food, music, meeting firefighters and generally being treated like everyone is treated at the event: special.

All events and attractions were made handicapped accessible, and everything down to the refreshments was free.

Organizer Joe Stephens talked about how important it is that the event returned after a hiatus because of the Covid era.

