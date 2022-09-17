Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
EPA downgrades air quality for northern Colorado, two Texas regions

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Stricter air quality regulations are coming for northern Colorado businesses after the Environmental Protection Agency downgraded the area to a category for “severe” violators of ozone standards. Drivers may have to be pay higher gas prices too. That’s because the reclassification announced Friday prohibits the sale of conventional gasoline within one year. The Colorado area was one of six areas to get downgraded by the EPA along with the Chicago area; the Dallas-Forth Worth and Houston areas in Texas; parts of Connecticut, the New York-New Jersey-Long Island area and the Morongo Band of Mission Indians in southern California.

