1 injured in Lufkin nightclub shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 3:11 a.m., officers were called to The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue to a report of shots fired, according to the City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

Minutes later, a male arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the shoulder; the man’s injury is not believed to be life threatening.

According to Pebsworth, witnesses said that just before the shooting there was a fight in the parking lot, and a nearby vehicle suffered extensive window damage in the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at 639tips.com.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.