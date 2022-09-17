Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

1 injured in Lufkin nightclub shooting

(MGN)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 3:11 a.m., officers were called to The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue to a report of shots fired, according to the City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

Minutes later, a male arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the shoulder; the man’s injury is not believed to be life threatening.

According to Pebsworth, witnesses said that just before the shooting there was a fight in the parking lot, and a nearby vehicle suffered extensive window damage in the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at 639tips.com.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Anthony Miller
Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
A demo site offered by the company.
Smith County tax foreclosed properties to be sold online, not on courthouse steps
Angelina County runaway child found
Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight

Latest News

SAFFE Day offers fun, games and family time in the return of an annual event in Kilgore.
WebXtra: Kilgore SAFFE Day offers food, fun, education
Antique Tractor Show
Antique Tractor Show
Housing Market
Smith County moving to healthier housing market
Smith County Property Auction
Smith County Property Auction