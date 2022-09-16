Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Wellington man sentenced to 40 years for aggravated assault of a child

Pina has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for aggravated assault of a child.
Pina has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for aggravated assault of a child.(Source: 100th Judicial District's Attorney's Office)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - A jury has sentenced a Wellington man to 40 years in prison for the first degree felony offense of burglary of aggravated assault of a child.

According to the Judicial District Attorney, 20 year-old Damien Ray Pina committed the offense on November 15, 2021, and was later arrested by Collingsworth County Sheriff’s Office.

After Pina was indicted on February 18, he originally pleaded guilty to the offense on April 7 and was placed on community supervision with multiple additional conditions of community supervision related to sex offenders.

The release says the State filed a motion asking the Court to adjudicate Pina’s probation on June 8, due to six violations of probation.

According to a state motion, Pina failured to comply with sex offender registeration requirements which was investigated by DPS CID agents.

Pina was also ordered to pay the remaining $10,000 fine, $376 in court costs and $400 in attorney fees.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Hudson police say woman confesses to shooting boyfriend following traffic stop
Charles Anthony Miller
Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Bobcat
Big Sandy family concerned after bobcat sighted close to pets, livestock

Latest News

Angelina County runaway child found
Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight
The event shows how the pioneers who founded these towns lived.
WebXtra: Gladewater holds ‘living history’ weekend
The event shows how the pioneers who founded these towns lived.
WebXtra: Gladewater holds ‘living history’ weekend
WebXtra: Jefferson prepares for antique tractor show
WebXtra: Jefferson prepares for antique tractor show
WebXtra: Jefferson prepares for antique tractor show