WebXtra: Gladewater holds ‘living history’ weekend

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas town revitalizes tourism by holding a weekend “living history” event.

Like many small towns Gladewater marketed their small town charm to create tourist dollars, but the pandemic was a substantial loss of revenue for them.

A non-profit group called the Gladewater Tourism & Downtown Association is promoting a living history event this weekend. The main goal is to raise funds to support a billboard on I-20 to advertise Gladewater. The secondary goal is to build the event and event audience in anticipation of Gladewater’s 150th birthday in 2023.

The event will provide hands-on activities for children and adults, impacting the community by providing an education on how the pioneers who founded these towns lived and what they did for entertainment. It focuses on the time period from 1850-1915 and will feature performances by the Dalton Days Re-enactors, along with a civil war battle demonstration.

The living history event will also provide educational features on how thread was spun and woven to make cloth, how honey is extracted from a hive, how to milk a cow, a petting zoo, an old-fashioned school room, a fashion show of clothing from 1800 to 1920, and music and dancing in the evening to show how people participated in entertainment.

Cooking and baking will be demonstrated through Dutch oven cookers and a chuck wagon. In addition, there will be a historic military encampment that people may observe.

Organizer Memori Ruesing talked about why the event is important.

This event also kicks off Walker Manor Bed & Breakfast’s 10th Anniversary and is hosted by the Manor, which is located at 214 E Commerce in Gladewater.

The activities will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 17-18. For tickets and more information, visit the manor website.

