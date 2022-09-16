Waco man indicted after infant suffered broken leg and ribs arrested again in assault of 10-month-old girl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man under indictment on allegations he broke a 2-month-old boy’s leg and ribs in 2019 is back in the McLennan County Jail after he admitted kicking a 10-month-old girl in the head earlier this month.

Waco police arrested Donald Lee Tuerk Jr., 33, on Wednesday on a first-degree felony injury to a child charge in a Sept. 10 incident that sent the toddler to the hospital with lacerations and bruising to her left cheek and under her left eye; and with cuts inside her mouth.

Tuerk, free on a personal recognizance bond after his arrest in May 2019 for injuries to a 2-month-old boy, told conflicting accounts to investigators about how the girl suffered the injuries, according to an arrest affidavit.

“After eliminating all scenarios, the defendant admitted to coming out of the bathroom unknowing where the 10-month-old victim was,” the affidavit states. “The defendant admitted to kicking the victim causing the injuries describing blood emitting from the victim’s nose and mouth. Due to the injuries and statements made by the defendant, probable cause exists for the injury to have been intentional.”

After learning of Tuerk’s most-recent arrest, 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly on Friday increased Tuerk’s bond in the indicted case to $500,000. Tuerk was freed on a personal recognizance bond in September 2019 after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office failed to indict him within the required 90 days after his arrest, court records show.

Tuerk, a laborer, was required to live in Johnson County as a condition of his bond. However, the affidavit for his arrest this week said he was living with the child’s mother in the 1000 block of La Clede Street in Bellmead, where the incident is alleged to have occurred.

An affidavit in Tuerk’s 2019 arrest said Tuerk was living with another woman in Waco and was left to care for the 2-month-boy while the child’s mother and her daughter went shopping.

Tuerk admitted to police he lied to Child Protective Services investigators and said he made up other information he provided to CPS.

“During the interview defendant reported victim was left in his care and he became frustrated with victim because he would not stop crying,” the affidavit states. “Defendant admitted to grabbing victim’s leg with one of his hands and twisting it until he heard a pop. Defendant denied hurting the victim in any other way besides him falling from his arms on two other occasions.”

CPS records filed to remove the child from the home said the boy also suffered bleeding on the brain and multiple rib fractures.

Attorney Jessi Freud, who represents Tuerk on the charges, declined comment on the cases Friday.

