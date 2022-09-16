Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Victim, suspect flown to hospitals after a stabbing at Hereford apartments, police say

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing today in Hereford.

Hereford Police Department said they were called of a possible stabbing victim to the Tierra Blanca Apartments and found a male with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg.

He received medical attention on scene of the incident and was flown to an Amarillo hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators learned that the suspect was still on scene and found a 40-year-old man hiding in the attic of the original apartment where the stabbing took place.

Hereford police, Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Game Warden began searching the apartment and called out to the suspect to come down from the attic.

The suspect attempted to exit the roof of the apartment building and later surrendered to police without further incident.

He was also treated for serious injuries to the face and neck area in result of stab wounds.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was flown to a Lubbock hospital.

The crime remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

