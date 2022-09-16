Sherman unexpectedly places fire chief on paid administrative leave

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman made the unexpected call to put its fire chief on paid administrative leave.

The city said Chief Danny Jones is on leave pending the result of an unknown third-party investigation.

In a statement to News 12, City Manager Robby Hefton said Jones’ leave does not involve allegations of criminal action, to his knowledge.

News 12 reached out to the chief and has not heard back.

The city said the department’s executive staff would jointly handle the duties of the chief in the interim.

Below is the full statement from City Manager Robby Hefton:

“The City of Sherman can confirm that Chief Jones is currently on paid administrative leave pending the results of a third-party investigation. To the City’s knowledge, the claims do not involve allegations of criminal action. Per our policy and practice, we will not make any comments regarding any aspect of these employee matters. Management is working diligently to ensure that these issues are wrapped up completely in a timely manner.”

