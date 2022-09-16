Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sherman family creates non-profit in honor of their late-daughter

For the first give back in Ashten’s honor, her parents have collected hygiene products from the community and plan to give those items to 346 kids at S&S Elementary.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Sherman family is keeping alive the legacy of their late-daughter.

Parents of Ashten Davis, started a non-profit with a mission to improve the lives of children in our area.

They’ve named it, Ashten’s Compassion.

Ashten sadly passed last January from a blood clot that went to her heart.

She was just 25 years old and her parents said, she was passionate about helping others.

“She was always love and compassion towards every kid, treated everyone equal and she always loved everybody,” said Jasen Davis, father of Ashten.

For the first give back in Ashten’s honor, her parents have collected hygiene products from the community and plan to give those items to 346 kids at S&S Elementary.

The Davis’s need your help to pack those items.

They will meet at Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille in Sherman on September 16 at 6pm.

Click here, for upcoming events.

To donate monetarily, you can use this QR code.

To donate monetarily, use this QR code.(KXII)

