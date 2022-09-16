Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Warming Trend is in Progress...Well Above Normal Next Week
Only a few showers possible (<10%) over southern areas on Friday/Saturday. Dry/Warm.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Continued dry for the next week, if not longer, and temperatures are expected to continue too slowly warm into the early part of next week. We are expected to remain in the middle 90s from Sunday through Thursday of next week...which is the first day Autumn 2022. We are throwing a very, very slight chance...<10%, for Friday and Saturday late afternoon and evening over the southernmost sections of East Texas...or Deep East Texas. The weather for the RED ZONE on Friday evening should be Dry and Warm with that very slim chance for a shower or two over the southern areas of East Texas. Most will indeed be dry with nothing to worry about falling from the skies. Have a great Thursday Night.

