Over $1 million in drugs seized in Cooke County

Deputies said more than more than $1 million worth of drugs are now off the streets in Cooke...
Deputies said more than more than $1 million worth of drugs are now off the streets in Cooke County.(Cooke County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Deputies said more than more than $1 million worth of drugs are now off the streets in Cooke County.

The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office said personal from their special crimes division secured a search warrant for a residence in the Oakridge area Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff’s said during the search, officers located and seized approximately 22 pounds (10 Kilos) of Heroin laced with Fentanyl and 11 pounds (5 Kilos) of Cocaine. A 34 year old Hispanic male was also arrested at the residence.

According to the sheriff’s office, their federal partners with the Homeland Security Investigations Division also intercepted 176 pounds (80 Kilos) of Methamphetamine which was in transport and destined to be delivered to the same residence.

Sheriff’s said The total street value of the drugs combined is well over $1 million dollars.

“I commend these officers for their truly outstanding work,” said Sheriff Ray Sappington. “Because of their work, our county and communities are safer with these drugs off the street.”

Gainesville PD Narcotics and Homeland Security Investigations also assisted.

