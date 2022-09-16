Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Motorcyclist suffers leg injury in Lufkin wreck

Officers were called to a report of an accident between a motorcycle and a truck.
Officers were called to a report of an accident between a motorcycle and a truck.(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 3:29 p.m., officers were called to a report of an accident between a motorcycle and a truck at the intersection of Atkinson Drive and the South Medford Drive feeder.

A motorcyclist was eastbound in the outside lane of Atkinson Drive when he was struck by a truck that was northbound on the feeder.

Witnesses said the truck ran the red light.

The motorcyclist came to rest under an uninvolved 18-wheeler that was stopped at the red light.

The motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury in the accident and was taken by Lufkin Fire to a local hospital. He was conscious and alert at the time.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Hudson police say woman confesses to shooting boyfriend following traffic stop
Charles Anthony Miller
Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Bobcat
Big Sandy family concerned after bobcat sighted close to pets, livestock

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Whitehouse ISD
Sinkhole diverts traffic at Whitehouse High School
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
3 adults, 1 child killed in Rusk County crash
Overturned vehicle on Hwy 31
Person trapped in overturned vehicle on Hwy 31