Friday’s Weather: A little warmer today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Today will still be mostly sunny, but it will be a tiny bit warmer through the afternoon. Southeast winds are increasing humidity across East Texas and there’s a very slight chance for one or two isolated showers or thunderstorms to develop in Deep East Texas this afternoon. Any activity will die off quickly this evening with fair skies overnight. Warm and muggy for the next few mornings and high temperatures in the afternoon will be on the rise, too. Expect temperatures to reach the lower to mid 90s this weekend and above normal temperatures are expected to continue into much of next week.

