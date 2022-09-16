Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Spotty showers will remain possible south of I-20 throughout the afternoon hours of our Friday before falling apart later this evening. No impacts to high school football are expected but be prepared for a warm and slightly muggy evening. Saturday will start off mild in the lower 70s before temperatures easily climb into the lower 90s for most of the area during the afternoon. Isolated PM rain will once again be possible tomorrow, but coverage will remain very spotty so consider yourself lucky if you happen to get a brief shower. High pressure strengthens its grip over East Texas on Sunday and for most of next week, which means temperatures will continue to climb and our spotty rain chances won’t return for a while. Mostly dry, hot, and sunny conditions are set up for next week as each day starts off mild and muggy in the lower to middle 70s before quickly warming into the middle 90s for highs. A weak cold front just might be able to make it into our northern counties sometime next Friday, although it does not look like it will bring any sort of significant drop in temperatures. Hopefully we will not have to wait too long for a nice cool down.

