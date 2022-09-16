Former Wichita Co. deputy on trial arrested for prostitution charge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A former Wichita County deputy on trial for several charges was arrested again Friday on a charge of compelling prostitution by force, threat, coercion or fraud.

Brett Brasher reportedly committed the offense on Oct. 29, 2021. No other information has been released on the new charge, and he remains jailed in Wichita County on a $200,000 bond.

Brasher is currently on trial for two counts of violation of civil rights of a person in custody and eight counts of official oppression.

According to an indictment, between Aug. 25 and Sept. 2, 2021, Brasher is accused of inappropriately touching at least one person while he was acting in his capacity as a deputy.

The indictment also alleges he made unwanted sexual advances and sexually harassed people while acting as a deputy from August through October of 2021.

