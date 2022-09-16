Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Former Wichita Co. deputy on trial arrested for prostitution charge

Brett Brasher's Wichita County Jail booking photo on 09/16/2022.
Brett Brasher's Wichita County Jail booking photo on 09/16/2022.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A former Wichita County deputy on trial for several charges was arrested again Friday on a charge of compelling prostitution by force, threat, coercion or fraud.

Brett Brasher reportedly committed the offense on Oct. 29, 2021. No other information has been released on the new charge, and he remains jailed in Wichita County on a $200,000 bond.

Brasher is currently on trial for two counts of violation of civil rights of a person in custody and eight counts of official oppression.

According to an indictment, between Aug. 25 and Sept. 2, 2021, Brasher is accused of inappropriately touching at least one person while he was acting in his capacity as a deputy.

The indictment also alleges he made unwanted sexual advances and sexually harassed people while acting as a deputy from August through October of 2021.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Anthony Miller
Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
Angelina County runaway child found
Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight
Rebecca Austin works at Hamilton Quick Mart, where the teen visited on Aug. 15 or 16, according...
‘She looked bad:’ Observant store clerk saves teen from alleged abuse situation

Latest News

Antique Tractor Show
Antique Tractor Show
Housing Market
Smith County moving to healthier housing market
Smith County Property Auction
Smith County Property Auction
Gladewater Revitalization
Gladewater Revitalization
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-16-22 CARNEGIE LIBRARY RENOVATION
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-16-22 CARNEGIE LIBRARY RENOVATIONS