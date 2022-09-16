Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Cross Country Chase brings vintage motorcycle riders through Amarillo

Motorcycle riders participating in the 2022 edition of the Cross Country Chase will make a stop...
Motorcycle riders participating in the 2022 edition of the Cross Country Chase will make a stop in Amarillo on Sept. 19.(CCC)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorcycle riders participating in the 2022 edition of the Cross Country Chase will make a stop in Amarillo on Sept. 19.

The riders will stop at The Big Texan Steak for lunch from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. this Monday.

The Chase is a cross-country challenge for riders with vintage motorcycles that were manufactured between 1930 and 1960.

According to the release, the Cross Country Chase is a test of endurance, speed, navigation, and knowledge.

This year more than 100 riders will travel on their vintage motorcycles along Route 66.

The Cross Country Chase will start in Springfield, Illinois and finish at the Santa Monica Pier, traveling around 2,330 miles.

The event is open to the public with opportunities to meet riders and see the vintage motorcycles.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Hudson police say woman confesses to shooting boyfriend following traffic stop
Charles Anthony Miller
Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Bobcat
Big Sandy family concerned after bobcat sighted close to pets, livestock

Latest News

Officers were called to a report of an accident between a motorcycle and a truck.
Motorcyclist suffers leg injury in Lufkin wreck
James Allen Martin, 50, is in the Gregg County Jail on a US Marshal Detainer. He was booked...
Beckville man allegedly sends hundreds of child porn files to undercover agent
Vote for Matt Rollins to win the USA Mullet Championships!
Nacogdoches County native competing in national mullet championship
POW/MIA ceremony
Ceremony on Tyler square honors POW/MIA soldiers
Angelina County runaway child found
Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight