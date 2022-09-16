Cross Country Chase brings vintage motorcycle riders through Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorcycle riders participating in the 2022 edition of the Cross Country Chase will make a stop in Amarillo on Sept. 19.

The riders will stop at The Big Texan Steak for lunch from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. this Monday.

The Chase is a cross-country challenge for riders with vintage motorcycles that were manufactured between 1930 and 1960.

According to the release, the Cross Country Chase is a test of endurance, speed, navigation, and knowledge.

This year more than 100 riders will travel on their vintage motorcycles along Route 66.

The Cross Country Chase will start in Springfield, Illinois and finish at the Santa Monica Pier, traveling around 2,330 miles.

The event is open to the public with opportunities to meet riders and see the vintage motorcycles.

