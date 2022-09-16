Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph

I like to call this great tailgating food or football-watching food, but let’s be honest: it’s...
I like to call this great tailgating food or football-watching food, but let's be honest: it's so delicious that almost anyone would eat it anytime. Grab a rotisserie chicken and get busy!
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I like to call this great tailgating food or football-watching food, and it is...but let’s be honest; it’s so delicious that almost anyone would eat it anytime. Grab a rotisserie chicken and get busy!

Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph

Ingredients

3 blocks cream cheese, softened to room temperature for easy mixing

1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend,

plus another 3/4 cup shredded Mexican cheese for topping

meat pulled from one deli rotisserie chicken (about 3 to four cups; you can cook your own, as well)

small can diced green chiles

14 ounce can red enchilada sauce (substitute green, if you prefer it)

1 cup mayonnaise

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a casserole dish or deep skillet with cooking spray.

Mix all ingredients (except the 3/4 cup cheese saved for topping) in a large mixing bowl, stirring well until mixture is smooth.

Spread the mixture into the prepared baking dish. Bake for about 25 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and bubbly, and top is completely melted.

Serve with your favorite toppings, such as chopped fresh jalapenos, fresh cilantro, black olive slices, sour cream, etc.

Can be eaten with tortilla chips or fresh vegetables. Enjoy!

