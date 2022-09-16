Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ceremony on Tyler square honors POW/MIA soldiers

POW/MIA ceremony
POW/MIA ceremony((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A ceremony was held Friday on the downtown Tyler square to honor soldiers who are prisoners of war or are missing in action.

The ceremony was held in recognition of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which is held the third Friday in September. It was put on by the American Legion Auxiliary.

The guest speaker for the event was First Sgt. Corey Cato, who is an instructor for the Tyler High School JROTC program.

“It’s important for the young kids and cadets to understand how important service to country is on all levels, just because we see and hear about MIA, missing in action and prisoners of war, the kids really need to understand that on a tangible level, that there are still soldiers who are missing, truly missing in action and soldiers who are still being held prisoners of war,” Cato said.

