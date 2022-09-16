Beckville man allegedly sends hundreds of child porn files to undercover agent

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Beckville man has been detained on suspicion of distribution of child pornography.

James Allen Martin, 50, is in the Gregg County Jail on a US Marshal Detainer. He was booked into the jail on September 12 according to judicial records.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a Louisiana Bureau of Investigations online covert employee (OCE) was working undercover, posting ads on an anonymous app known to be used by child pornographers. He was approached by user “Bonzai_Buckeroo” who contacted him saying he liked young children, and said to move to another app, where his username was “pendarsir.”

On the second app, Martin allegedly began sending the undercover agent multiple videos of child sexual abuse material. The two exchanged phone numbers. The agent began investigating the database of numbers to find out who the owner was, the affidavit says.

Martin then sent more photos, videos, and file attachments using the app, and saying things indicating his desire to have sexual contact with very young children. He sent more materials outlined in the affidavit that were extremely explicit and illegal as the LBI agents were investigating him and tracing his location, the affidavit says.

On July 27, 2022, the FBI received a return from an administrative subpoena for subscriber information from the carrier for the phone number “pendasir” gave the agent. It was traced to an account owner on Hwy 149 in Beckville. His vehicle description given the agents was located at an auto parts store where he worked in Carthage. Other methods were used to confirm the user information given the agent belonged to James Martin, the affidavit confirms.

The affidavit was submitted to Judge Scott D. Johnson in Louisiana on Sept. 7, 2022. Martin was arrested on Sept. 12 and remains in the Gregg County Jail on an other agency hold.

