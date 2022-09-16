A&M trade and economics expert: ‘we’re dodging a very significant bullet’ with railway labor deal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A railway strike was narrowly avoided when a deal was made after marathon 20-hour-long negotiations between railroads and union representatives. The deal, which includes a 24 percent pay raise, will go to union members for a vote after a cooling-off period of several weeks.

Raymond Robertson, a professor at Texas A&M University’s Bush School of Government and Public Service, joined First New at Four to break down the situation. Robertson is the Director of the Mosbacher Institute for Trade, Economics, and Public Policy and Helen and Roy Ryu Chair in Economics and Government.

According to Robertson, like any other strike, pay was a concern, but most of the concerns workers had were about staffing.

“The railroads had adopted a skinny staff model that put a lot of pressure on the individual workers,” he explained.

Workers had issues making doctor appointments and not being able to take sick time off, so they decided to take it to a strike.

According to Robertson, had it come to a strike there would be a tremendous economic impact. About 35% of all U.S. exports are shipped on rail and about 28% of all domestic freight is shipped by rail.

“Having interruptions on freight and rail service would potentially cause shortages, increased problems with supply chain, difficulty getting inputs for businesses across the economy, and driving up prices,” said Robertson.

While there are other shipping alternatives, there aren’t any for as low of a cost.

Robertson emphasized the importance of the tentative deal reached saying “we’re dodging a very significant bullet.”

This will prevent economic disaster but it’s also good news for the workers. Not only will they get a raise, but now they will no longer be punished for taking time off to see doctors or for personal reasons.

