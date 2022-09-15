Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights

10-year-old Treven Ball played for the Springs Valley Schools youth team.
By Sean Baute and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCH LICK, In. (WAVE/Gray News) – A 10-year-old football player died unexpectedly Tuesday morning after falling ill in the days prior.

Treven Ball played for a youth football team in Indiana. His family said he loved his friends, family and football.

“It was just four days ago he was running up and down the bleachers,” family friend Jessica Alexander told WAVE. “It doesn’t feel like it’s ever going to be the same without him on this field.”

Treven played under the lights for the first time last week.

“This was such a big part of his life – this field,” Treven’s aunt, Megan Murphy, said as his family returned to the place that brought him so much joy.

On that same field, a heartbroken community of teachers, friends and teammates gathered for a vigil Tuesday night to make sure he wasn’t forgotten.

“We knew what kind of kid he was,” Murphy said. “But to just come out here and see all the lives that he has affected. That truly meant something to us.”

“The last thing he did before he passed was try to tell his mom how much he loved her,” Alexander said.

The family did not disclose Treven’s cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deputy was not injured during the incident and has been placed on paid administrative leave...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
Gene Ponder's collection
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Bobcat
Big Sandy family concerned after bobcat sighted close to pets, livestock
police lights
Hudson police say woman confesses to shooting boyfriend following traffic stop
The subjects were arrested and have been booked into the Titus County jail.
Mount Pleasant traffic stop leads to recovery of dozens of guns believed stolen

Latest News

Car fire
Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot
Spencer has been fascinated with firefighters most of his life.
WebXtra: Longview’s littlest firefighter helps crew
Spencer has been fascinated with firefighters most of his life.
WebXtra: Longview’s littlest firefighter helps crew
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
After cancellation, Dems look to reduce future student debt