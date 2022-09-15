Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Wood County Pct. 2 Constable K9 team receives congressional honor

Wood County Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith and his partner, K9 Mata, received the honor on Monday.
Wood County Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith and his partner, K9 Mata, received the honor on Monday.(Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith and K9 Mata have undergone countless hours of training in law enforcement procedures. They have also shared their knowledge with other K9 teams outside of East Texas in an effort to help more safely and efficiently work to fight crime.

On Monday, Smith and Mata received a U.S. flag that was flown over the capitol, and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Rep. Lance Gooden.

Wood County Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith and his partner, K9 Mata, received the honor on Monday.
Wood County Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith and his partner, K9 Mata, received the honor on Monday.(Facebook)

In a note accompanying the award and flag, Gooden wrote, “Law enforcement officers and officials provide an invaluable service to our community, and I comment you for your hard work to protect and defend the citizens of Wood County.”

Since becoming constable of precinct 2, Smith has worked with two K9s, first with Juma, who became sick, retired, and sadly died a short time later, and now with Mata. He says he has seen that working with the dogs in the community has made positive changes in precinct 2, in enforcing the law as well as in making community connections.

“I have seen a stronger relationship with my office and the community that leads to information about crime. This relationship has had a direct impact on the ability to enforce the law and arrest criminals,” Smith said, “The relationship and support of our community continues to grow. We continue to have more requests from kids, rehabilitation programs, churches and families for K9 demonstrations that cultivate these relationships.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
Gene Ponder's collection
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
These surveillance photos show what appears to be an older man attempting to defraud a Kilgore...
Kilgore Police Department searching for man suspected of fraud
Robert Charles Stanley
Truck driver charged in Van Zandt County traffic death of 1-year-old
House fire
Homeowner, pets escape Longview house fire

Latest News

Amtrak Ribbon Cutting
Amtrak celebrates completion of $5M Longview station restoration
Fall Allergies
Ragweed, mold spores among the allergens wreaking havoc in East Texas
Paddlefish Proclamation
Marion County declares official county fish
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses the officer-involved shooting that took place...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County