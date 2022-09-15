Wood County Pct. 2 Constable K9 team receives congressional honor

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith and K9 Mata have undergone countless hours of training in law enforcement procedures. They have also shared their knowledge with other K9 teams outside of East Texas in an effort to help more safely and efficiently work to fight crime.

On Monday, Smith and Mata received a U.S. flag that was flown over the capitol, and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Rep. Lance Gooden.

Wood County Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith and his partner, K9 Mata, received the honor on Monday. (Facebook)

In a note accompanying the award and flag, Gooden wrote, “Law enforcement officers and officials provide an invaluable service to our community, and I comment you for your hard work to protect and defend the citizens of Wood County.”

Since becoming constable of precinct 2, Smith has worked with two K9s, first with Juma, who became sick, retired, and sadly died a short time later, and now with Mata. He says he has seen that working with the dogs in the community has made positive changes in precinct 2, in enforcing the law as well as in making community connections.

“I have seen a stronger relationship with my office and the community that leads to information about crime. This relationship has had a direct impact on the ability to enforce the law and arrest criminals,” Smith said, “The relationship and support of our community continues to grow. We continue to have more requests from kids, rehabilitation programs, churches and families for K9 demonstrations that cultivate these relationships.”

