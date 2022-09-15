WebXtra: Financial grant helps Hawkins high schoolers learn art of beekeeping

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A grant will give some Hawkins High School kids more resources to do the important work of keeping bees.

The Hawkins High School FFA “bee-team” made a presentation today to the Gertrude Windsor Garden Club, affiliated with the Garden Club of America, on the science of beekeeping and harvesting honey. In turn, they received a $30,000 grant from the Garden Club, which will be used to buy more necessary equipment to continue and expand their beekeeping efforts. Agriculture teacher Matt Byrd talks about the importance of the grant and future generations of kids that will continue helping bees thrive.

