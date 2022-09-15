Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Financial grant helps Hawkins high schoolers learn art of beekeeping

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A grant will give some Hawkins High School kids more resources to do the important work of keeping bees.  

The Hawkins High School FFA “bee-team” made a presentation today to the Gertrude Windsor Garden Club, affiliated with the Garden Club of America, on the science of beekeeping and harvesting honey. In turn, they received a $30,000 grant from the Garden Club, which will be used to buy more necessary equipment to continue and expand their beekeeping efforts.  Agriculture teacher Matt Byrd talks about the importance of the grant and future generations of kids that will continue helping bees thrive.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deputy was not injured during the incident and has been placed on paid administrative leave...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
police lights
Hudson police say woman confesses to shooting boyfriend following traffic stop
Gene Ponder's collection
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Bobcat
Big Sandy family concerned after bobcat sighted close to pets, livestock
The subjects were arrested and have been booked into the Titus County jail.
Mount Pleasant traffic stop leads to recovery of dozens of guns believed stolen

Latest News

Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot
Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot
Hawkins High School students are learning the art of beekeeping.
WebXtra: Financial grant helps Hawkins high schoolers learn art of beekeeping
Nacogdoches median beautification project.
WebXtra: City of Nacogdoches cultivates median beautification project
Nacogdoches median beautification project.
WebXtra: City of Nacogdoches cultivates median beautification project