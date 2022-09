NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks to Brian Bray with The City of Nacogdoches’ Parks and Recreation Department and Dawn Stover with USDA NRCS East Texas Plant Materials Center about their partnership on a project to beautify Nacogdoches’ medians at the entrance to the city along Highway 59 North.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.