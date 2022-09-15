Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler woman receives Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award

She will receive the award during the Children’s Literature Festival at the Laura Ingalls Historic Home and Museum.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Louise A. Jackson of Tyler is the recipient of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award.

Jackson not only grew up reading Ingalls’ books such as “Little House on the Prairie,” but her family also had a country home seven miles from Laura’s homes on Rocky Ridge Farm.

She said to win this award is “a capstone to my career.”

Louise A. Jackson of Tyler is the recipient of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children's Literature Award.
Louise A. Jackson of Tyler is the recipient of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award.(KLTV/Lexi Vennetti)

According to the website, the award is presented to an author who is recognized as having made “a substantial and lasting contribution to literature for children through books that demonstrate integrity and respect for all children’s lives and experiences.”

Jackson will receive the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award during the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Festival on Nov. 3-4 in Mansfield at Laura Ingalls Historic Home and Museum.

