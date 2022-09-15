Trial Day 4: Parker’s ex-husband claims her lies impacted their marriage

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Tayler Parker went into its fourth day on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Parker is charged with killing Reagan Hancock and forcibly removing her unborn child from the womb in October of 2020.

Tommy Wacasey, Parker’s ex-husband, took the stand today. He claimed Parker had a hysterectomy while they were married. Later, when he heard that she was “pregnant,” he reached out to her boyfriend Wade Griffith to let him know it was a lie.

Wacasey also said their marriage suffered because of the lies Parker had been telling him.

Court will reconvene Monday, Sept. 19.

