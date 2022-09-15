TJC holds public hearing on proposed tax rate for 2022

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Junior College held a public hearing about their proposed tax rate for 2022. A community member had the chance to share her opinions on the rate being considered by the Board of Trustees.

The suggested rate for the 2022-2023 school year is $0.188001

The 2021-2022 tax rate stood at $0.199926

This is calculated by the total tax rate for maintenance and operations and debt service.

Tyler Junior College President and CEO Juan Mejia says they are lowering the rate from last year to stay in line with the legislative directive on how much tax can be assessed within our community.

”Today there was a community member that expressed concerns about that. Just, of course, outlining that the costs just throughout the world have increased. The cost of living has gone up. So again, we did, the board listens, and the board will take that into serious consideration,” said Mejia.

The Board of Trustees will vote and approve this proposed tax rate at next Thursday’s board meeting at 11 a.m.

