Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Expect another beautiful day of sunshine with temperatures close to seasonal averages in the upper 80s and a few areas hitting 90 degrees. Southeast winds return later today, dragging in humid Gulf of Mexico air with them which means our muggy meter will steadily climb in the coming days, as well as our temperatures. Our Friday starts off mild in the middle 60s but will trend warm in the afternoon with highs sitting near 90 degrees area wide. A stray shower or thundershower will be possible in Deep East Texas during the afternoon, although most will stay dry which is good news for high school football fans! Another slight chance for PM rain on Saturday, with most staying warm and dry in the lower 90s. Skies totally dry out by Sunday and a warming trend will place highs in the lower to middle 90s. Temperatures will remain well above average through most of next week as high pressure builds back in overhead, keeping highs in the middle 90s and skies dry for the final days of summer.

