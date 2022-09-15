Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Student arrested in connection to bomb threat on Kentucky college campus, police say

Hailee Reed was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening, according to authorities.
Hailee Reed was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening, according to authorities.(Warren County Jail)
By Kelly Dean and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - A woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a bomb threat at a Kentucky college, according to authorities.

Police at Western Kentucky University arrested Hailee Reed and charged her with terroristic threatening, which is a first-degree offense. Reed is a student at the university.

Around noon, police investigated suspicious materials believed to have been an explosive device after students received an alert for a possible explosive device on the campus. Investigators determined the material was related to construction and not a threat, WBKO reported.

A short time later, police said an anonymous threat was posted on social media targeting a parking structure on the campus. Officials told anyone on campus to avoid the area while they investigated.

Less than an hour after that, police said the threat against the parking structure was unfounded, and a person of interest was in custody.

Classes at the university were postponed until shortly before 2 p.m. when police said it was clear.

