Rose City Fiesta set to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month

"We want to continue to embrace this community, so not only the Hispanic and Latino community can showcase our culture, our traditions, our foods, our music, et
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hispanic Heritage Month starts Sept. 15, and the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance is kicking off the month with Rose City Fiesta.

There will be venders, food trucks and performers at the event. The president and CEO of the alliance, Nancy Rangel, says this event is about embracing the large Hispanic and Latino community in East Texas.

”We want to continue to embrace this community, so not only the Hispanic and Latino community can showcase our culture, our traditions, our foods, our music, etc., but we also want to come together and really enjoy one another,” Rangel said.

The free event will be held this Sunday, Sept. 18, from 12-4 p.m. at Bergfeld Park in Tyler.

