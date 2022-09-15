Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Red Zone Spotlight Player of the Week: Lufkin Panthers Running Back Kedren Young

By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This week’s Red Zone spotlight player of the week is Kedren Young of Lufkin. The Panthers RB, broke loose for a 99-yard touchdown run in the team’s upset of third ranked A&M Consolidated.

”I felt like we were prepared all week, I knew we were getting into. And I feel like we worked hard every day in practice, and it translated to the field. So, I was proud of my fat, and I mean I just ran the ball hard I knew I had to do, and you know, do you know when I went into you know when it came to,” Young said. “I know that grin on your face is because you are thinking about that 99 yarder, and when I’m talking to you the folks at home and watching this particular play. When you saw that hole open and saw there was nothing in front how what was your first thought?

Man, I just said run, if I run and run fast like, there’s no Jumbotron or nothing like that so I was like man I just got a run. And I was running, I was going to look back and I’m like I’m just gonna keep going. Ended up scoring so.”

