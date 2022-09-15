Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Police: 2 women facing cruelty charges after putting icepacks in child’s clothes at day care

Police in South Carolina say Joy Lynne Lashway and Kimberly Diane McCall have been charged in an incident at a day care. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say two women are facing charges in an incident that happened last month at a day care center.

WHNS reports Joy Lynne Lashway and Kimberly Diane McCall are accused of putting icepacks in a child’s clothes for no other reason than to cause the child to suffer.

The Fountain Inn Police Department said the incident happened at Excel Academy, a child development center, on Aug. 24.

Authorities have not released any further immediate information on the situation but said Lashway and McCall had been charged with two counts of cruelty to children.

Excel Academy shared on social media, “It is unfortunate that people, sometimes, make poor and dangerous decisions.”

The center also said that parents could contact administrators if they had any further concerns regarding the situation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deputy was not injured during the incident and has been placed on paid administrative leave...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
police lights
Hudson police say woman confesses to shooting boyfriend following traffic stop
Gene Ponder's collection
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Bobcat
Big Sandy family concerned after bobcat sighted close to pets, livestock
The subjects were arrested and have been booked into the Titus County jail.
Mount Pleasant traffic stop leads to recovery of dozens of guns believed stolen

Latest News

She will receive the award during the Children’s Literature Festival at the Laura Ingalls...
Tyler woman to receive Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award
Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Birdwell Dual Language Immersion school celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike
Ryan Michael Walker, 32, was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 13.
Nacogdoches man charged with 40 child-related sexual offenses