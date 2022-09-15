Pine Tree Junior High School receives book vending machine

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Pine Tree Junior High School has received a special book vending machine.

Its all thanks to a grant through the Greater Longview United Way.

“Junior high, their focus gets pulled in so many different directions, they’ve got sports, they’ve got interests, they’ve got phones, so having something like this that’s really created a lot of excitement about reading is awesome for us to have,” said Principal Lisa Sawyer.

Students will be able to earn the chance to receive tokens to use the machine by doing well in their reading classes.

“The students, the educators, the administrators all know the value of literacy and reading and just because these machines can be on the pricier side, schools don’t have the budget for them so we were excited that we could come in and help offset that cost for them and give them books and get kids excited for the love of reading as they begin their school year,” said Evan Dolive, Executive Director of the Greater Longview United Way.

Dolive said this is the third celebration they have had to unveil a vending machine and they have three more planned throughout the fall. Dolive said this particular celebration was special because Pine Tree was the only junior high selected for the grant.

Wellness Pointe is also giving Pine Tree Junior High $1,000 every year for the next five years to help keep the machines stocked with books.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.