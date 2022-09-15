Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Parking spot temporarily converted into ‘public park’ in Downtown Tyler

It’s part of an effort to advocate for more greenspace in cities around the world
Parking spot temporarily converted into ‘public park’ in Downtown Tyler(Julian Esparza)
By Julian Esparza
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A parking spot in Downtown Tyler was transformed Thursday into a very small public park.

It’s part of an international project called (Park)ing Day, where curbside parking spaces are temporarily converted into makeshift public parks.

The goal is to advocate for safer, greener, and more equitable streets for all.

MHS Planning and Design, who helped make this happen, says they did get approval from the city of Tyler to install the temporary mini-park.

“It’s a way to bring awareness for the desire for the green space because people just gravitate towards it and they just want to have a good time and get to know each other and play all these games,” Harmon Duke with MHS Planning and Design said.

Included into the tiny park were games for passersby to interact with.

(Park)ing day has been held annually since 2005.

