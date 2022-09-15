Lubbock man accused of abusing 3-year-olds indicted on production of child porn charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was federally indicted Thursday on one count of production of child pornography after a CypterTip revealed sexually explicit videos of two three-year-old children on the social media app Kik.

Dallas Hernandez is currently in jail on a $350,000 bond.

Lubbock police forwarded a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent by the social media app. Kik reported files sent from Hernandez to another user via private message depicting child porn on Feb. 15, 2021.

A subpoena was submitted that day for the subscriber information. The information was delivered to the Lubbock Detective in late May 2021.

Another tip about Hernandez was received by Kik on July 5, 2022, about more videos being shared. Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department determined Hernandez made some of the videos with children he had access to.

On Aug. 30, 2022, detectives obtained a search warrant for Hernandez’s home.

Hernandez was interviewed by law enforcement, and he waived his Miranda Rights. He admitted to being responsible for the content associated with the CyberTips. He also admitted to producing the videos of the two three-year-old children and sharing the videos with an unknown person on Kik.

The federal complaint states the detective did not include every fact concerning the investigation, only what was necessary to establish probable cause for an arrest warrant and a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint was filed on Sept. 1, 2022.

Today, Hernandez was ordered to be detained until trial without bond.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.