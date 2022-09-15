Lindale coach says tough schedule gets team ready for district

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale Head Coach Chris Cochran said Friday’s win over Van “had a district-championship feel.”

Cochran said his team’s brutal preseason schedule will have them ready for district play in two weeks.

In the meantime, the Eagles are prepping for a showdown against a very tough undefeated Gilmer team.

“They always have speed and athleticism but it feels like it’s 10-times that this year,” Cochran said.

Cochran’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview on East Texas Now Wednesday night. You can see Red Zone Preview every night during the high school football season.

