Judge delays sentencing for Waco day care owner who broke elbow, dislocated shoulder of 2-year-old boy

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former owner of a Waco day care who admitted breaking the elbow and dislocating the shoulder of a 2-year-old boy in her care in 2017 and one of her employees who physically abused at least four children will have to wait a bit longer to learn their fate.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court conducted an all-day sentencing hearing Thursday for Pepper Jones, 42, former owner of Miss Pepper’s Day Care, 3800 Lasker Ave. However, after hearing emotional, anger-fueled testimony from parents of the children abused at the facility and a number of Jones’ supporters, the judge deferred sentencing Jones and her former employee, Brittany Hale, who also pleaded guilty to multiple counts of injury to a child and who agreed to testify against Jones as a condition of her plea agreement.

The judge did not set a new sentencing date on Thursday.

Jones, the mother of five children with one grandson, pleaded guilty in May to one count of injury to a child and seven counts of endangering a child, essentially by failing to protect the children from Hale.

Former Waco police detective Kim Clark testified that video footage from the day care showed that children at the day care, between the ages of 10 months and 2, were subjected to physical abuse from Hale and Jones, including breaking the boy’s elbow and dislocating his shoulder, dragging kids around by the hair and ears, shoving them to the ground and striking them.

Clark said there was also evidence that Jones and Hale physically force-fed the children to the point of making them throw up and then forcing the kids to eat their own vomit. The former detective said that while Jones claims to have been cooperative with the investigation, there is about five minutes of video that is missing from the surveillance camera feed that would have been the time that Jones yanked or jerked the boy’s arm so hard that it broke a bone in his right arm and dislocated his shoulder.

Prosecutors Tara Avants and Will Hix recommended that Hale be placed on deferred probation on the five counts of injury to child in exchange for her cooperation with the investigation and testimony against Jones. They made no recommendation in Jones’ cases, leaving her punishment up to the judge.

Jones’ attorney, Brian Howell, is seeking probation for Jones, who testified she lost her business, her livelihood, her home and custody of her kids as a result of the incident.

“I failed you and I failed you miserably,” Jones said, addressing the courtroom full of parents and grandparents. “I failed my children. I failed about as hardcore as you can fail and I know I don’t deserve your mercy. I’m truly sorry for everything you are going through and I am sorry for making you doubt yourselves as parents. I’m so sorry for that.”

Jordan Benson, the mother of the injured boy, said Jones violated the trust of all the parents who entrusted their kids to her care. She said on the morning her son was injured, Jones called her, and using a “sugary sweet voice” that was not normal, told her to come pick up her son.

Her husband met her at the day care and they took him to the doctor, where a nurse practitioner told her that there was no way her son injured himself or that the injury was caused by roughhousing with another child.

She said her son, who could not use his right arm, told her “Pepper, spanking, floor” when she asked what happened. She said her son passed out in pain and was “limp as a dish rag” while the nurse put a cast on her son’s arm.

She said when she returned to pick up her younger daughter, Jones would not look at them and did not inquire about how her son was doing.

She said her son still suffers from lasting emotional trauma, especially around dinner time, when she tells him to come sit down for dinner. She said the effects of Jones and Hale force-feeding him and making him throw up has caused “PTSD flashbacks” for her son, who now has difficulty eating properly.

Desirae Stranacher testified that she felt like she failed her child after Detective Clark showed her photos and videos of the physical abuse heaped on the kids by Jones and Hale.

“She puts on a great show for the community, but behind closed doors she almost killed my child,” she said. “I saw my baby being dragged by her hair, dragged by her ears. You can see fear and torture in her face. I felt like I failed my child.”

She said her child also has difficulty at meal times and cries when told to eat breakfast.

Laney Van Antwerp, whose daughter was dragged across the room by her hair, also said she questioned her maternal instincts and wondered how she could have missed the signs of abuse.

“This all made me question myself,” she said. “It made me question how I could have trusted her with my most precious thing. I’m not just mad at them. I’m mad at myself because I took her to a place every day that wasn’t safe and I should have been able to tell.”

Most of the parents and other relatives of the children who attended the hearing Thursday declined comment until after Kelly sentences Jones and Hale.

Hale testified that she worked for Jones at the day care for five years and said she met Jones after she married Jones’ ex-husband. She said she was trained by Jones, who she said also struck the kids and pulled their hair and ears. She said she learned to force-feed the kids, which included grabbing their jaws and manually forcing them to chew, from Jones.

“It’s something I struggled with,” Hale said. “If I tried to stand up to her, I felt like I was put down and belittled.”

She said the children would squirm, cry and try to pull away while being forced-fed. They often vomited, she said.

Hale said she was not there when Jones broke the boy’s arm and dislocated his elbow. She said Jones told her he got into a fight with another kid.

In defense testimony, four of Jones’ friends and supporters testified that Jones has a caring heart and goes out of her way to help others with no expectation of reward or notoriety. Jones is a co-founder of No Limitations Athletics and has volunteered with other programs designed for special-needs children, they said.

They said she fell into a state of depression after losing her business, her home and custody of her younger child.

Rick Allen, a former instructor at McLennan Community College, said Jones is a former student in his child development and marriage and family class. He referred to her as a “highly competent child development expert, " drawing laughter from the courtroom crowd. He said he does not believe the allegations against her despite her guilty plea and video and photographic evidence of the abuse.

“Pepper Jones is worthy of mercy,” he said. “She can be a great member of our community again. She has so much to offer.”

In closing statements, Hix asked the judge to consider prison time for Jones.

“I don’t think the public acts of good, of which there were many, outweigh the private acts of horror that she inflicted on those children,” Hix said.

Howell reminded the judge of the 34 character-reference letters she received on Jones’ behalf from community members.

“The common theme in all of them is she has a big, caring heart,” Howell said. “She is selfless in her acts of kindness and has always been there to lend a hand when the need is perceived.”

Kelly has the option of accepting the plea agreement or rejecting it and allowing Hale to withdraw her guilty plea to the six counts of injury to a child, all third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Jones pleaded guilty to one third-degree felony count for which she faces up to 10 years in prison. The remaining child endangerment counts are state jail felonies punishable up to two years in a state jail facility.

