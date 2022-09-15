Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Hudson police say woman confesses to shooting boyfriend following traffic stop

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Texas (KLTV) - An officer from the Hudson Police Department conducted a traffic stop for speeding and found the driver had blood on her.

According to a report by the Hudson Police Department, Amanda Scogin Reynolds, 47, was pulled over for a routine traffic. During the roadside interview the officer said they noticed Reynolds had blood on her person which point she allegedly admitted to shooting her boyfriend, John Carnahan.

The report says Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the location where Reynolds said the incident occurred and found Carnahan deceased.

Reynolds has been booked into the Angelina County Jail on a charge of murder.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deputy was not injured during the incident and has been placed on paid administrative leave...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
Gene Ponder's collection
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Bobcat
Big Sandy family concerned after bobcat sighted close to pets, livestock
The subjects were arrested and have been booked into the Titus County jail.
Mount Pleasant traffic stop leads to recovery of dozens of guns believed stolen
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus

Latest News

East Texas churches, non-profit group, ask government to help resettle Chinese church members
East Texas churches, non-profit group, ask U.S. government to help resettle Chinese church members
TJC offers an Associate of Applied Science in Sign Language to train students to become...
Amidst shortage, TJC offers ASL Skills Certificate to get interpreters into community
Rose City Fiesta set to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month
Rose City Fiesta set to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month
Rose City Fiesta set to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month
Rose City Fiesta set to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month in Tyler