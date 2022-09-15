Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of stealing nearly $2 million dollars will not serve additional jail time, so long as he pays back the money.

According to a court filing, Charles Anthony Miller, of Gun Barrel City, entered a plea of no contest to a Collin County judge on Wednesday. The judge in turn gave Miller 10 years of deferred adjudication, placing him on probation for no less than 10 years. Additionally, Miller will be required to pay a minimum of $1,000 per month until the sum of $1,751,500 to its original owner.

According to filed indictments, beginning in 2012, Miller used deception to persuade someone to give him the money under false impressions. “…and said defendant promised performance that affected the judgment of said owner in said transactions that said defendant did not intend to perform and knew would not be performed,” the indictment states.

Miller was initially arrested in 2017 and charged with first-degree theft and money laundering.

