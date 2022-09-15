Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest

Charles Anthony Miller
Charles Anthony Miller(Henderson County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of stealing nearly $2 million dollars will not serve additional jail time, so long as he pays back the money.

According to a court filing, Charles Anthony Miller, of Gun Barrel City, entered a plea of no contest to a Collin County judge on Wednesday. The judge in turn gave Miller 10 years of deferred adjudication, placing him on probation for no less than 10 years. Additionally, Miller will be required to pay a minimum of $1,000 per month until the sum of $1,751,500 to its original owner.

According to filed indictments, beginning in 2012, Miller used deception to persuade someone to give him the money under false impressions. “…and said defendant promised performance that affected the judgment of said owner in said transactions that said defendant did not intend to perform and knew would not be performed,” the indictment states.

Miller was initially arrested in 2017 and charged with first-degree theft and money laundering.

Previous reporting:

Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.75M

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deputy was not injured during the incident and has been placed on paid administrative leave...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
police lights
Hudson police say woman confesses to shooting boyfriend following traffic stop
Gene Ponder's collection
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Bobcat
Big Sandy family concerned after bobcat sighted close to pets, livestock
The subjects were arrested and have been booked into the Titus County jail.
Mount Pleasant traffic stop leads to recovery of dozens of guns believed stolen

Latest News

Tyler Junior College President and CEO Juan Mejia says they are lowering the rate from last year.
TJC holds public hearing on proposed tax rate for 2022
Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot
Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot
Parking spot temporarily converted into ‘public park’ in Downtown Tyler
Parking spot temporarily converted into ‘public park’ in Downtown Tyler
East Texas Ag News: Plan now to stop weeds in the early spring