Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Four essential tips for first time real estate investors

Investment loans for real estate require higher down payments than home mortgages
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Real estate has long been considered by most experts a sound investment but getting started in the housing market can be intimidating.

Danetha Doe with Clever Real Estate shared four important tips for anyone looking to enter the market for the first time.

Find a real estate agent you trust in the area you plan to invest: You want someone that understands your dreams and goals while offering insight and guidance, and possibly deals not yet on the market.

Review your credit report: Look for and fix any mistakes before applying for a loan.

Look at the areas surrounding properties of interest: Proximity to schools, bars and restaurants, along with nearby amenities like parks and bike paths tend to add value.

Plan to save 25% for a down payment: Home mortgages have lower down payment requirements than business investments, so you need to be prepared to put more down.

For further information , the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has a free resources on real estate, including a Real Estate Investment and Savings Strategy.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deputy was not injured during the incident and has been placed on paid administrative leave...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
police lights
Hudson police say woman confesses to shooting boyfriend following traffic stop
Gene Ponder's collection
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Bobcat
Big Sandy family concerned after bobcat sighted close to pets, livestock
The subjects were arrested and have been booked into the Titus County jail.
Mount Pleasant traffic stop leads to recovery of dozens of guns believed stolen

Latest News

Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot
Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot
In the report, Pew Research Center modeled several hypothetical scenarios describing how...
Christians could make up less than half of Americans in 50 years, report finds
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
East Texas Ag News: Plan now to stop weeds in the early spring