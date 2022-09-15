Fisher not locked into play calling - more concerned with winning

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “Whatever it takes. I’m always about whatever it takes to win,” said Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher when ask if he would be willing to give up the play calling if it would result in more wins!

Losses are one thing. Embarrassing losses are a completely different animal and the Texas A&M football team is dealing with the latter this week.

You can point to a lack of offensive production, the defense unable to get a stop and being on the field too long, and inconsistent special teams play.

The bottom line is last Saturday is that Appalachian State played better. But the issues have to be addressed and not repeated or the App State loss could result in two or maybe more losses.

Not only was Jimbo ask on Monday about giving up his play calling responsibilities but also about the complexity of the offense. Coach Fisher said his system is not too complicated and that it was a breakdown in execution from various areas at the most inopportune times.

“Our guys know exactly what they’re doing and everybody says it’s the quarterback room, but there were mistakes,” said Fisher. “They were ready to do things and someone would miss a block or run a route to deep. We had throws to be made and miss some throws and there’s a physical part to that too but they know what to do,” concluded Fisher.

The last time the Aggies suffered a loss as surprising as the App State setback was in 2008 when they lost their season opener to Arkansas State 18-14.

They played Miami three weeks later and experienced a 41-23 loss as the Maroon and White started the season 1-2.

A&M’s only win in the series against the Canes was back in 1944.

