Carthage ISD leaders speak on how Guardian Program works for them

CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) - Carthage ISD instituted the Guardian Plan in 2014, following a number of school shootings across the nation.

The plan allows handpicked faculty members to be armed to defend themselves and students in the event of an active shooter.

An audit report by the Texas School Safety Center between 2017-2020 shows out of the 1,022 total districts, 51% of them use some type of non-law enforcement security personnel with the Guardian Program.

“We have a group of people who have identified and have taken on the commitment to protect our students and staff and provide almost an immediate response,” said Superintendent Jarrod Bitter.

Kendra Wilson has three kids who attend school in the district. She says she wants them to be protected by all means.

“We need to protect our kids because we trust our kids at this school while they’re away from us,” said Wilson.

Bitter says they haven’t had any incidents where staff has had to use their weapons.

