Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A car caught on fire in the parking lot of a Longview auto parts store Thursday.

According to the Longview Fire Department, the driver pulled into the store located in the 2100 block of Gilmer Road for transmission fluid. The car then began smoking and then caught fire.

Firefighters got the fire quickly extinguished. Longview Fire Department Station 7 is just a few blocks away from the scene.

No injuries were reported and the fire did not spread to the building or other vehicles.

