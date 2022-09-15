Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School kicked off the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month with a bang by dressing up in native Hispanic attire and doing a Mexican folk dance called the raspa.

Lizet Zavala is the 3rd grade English language reading arts teacher at the school.

“We like for them to have pride in their culture and also share that culture with other friends who don’t have that culture,” Zavala said.

Zavala said that celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month will open doors for the students to have conversations about different cultures.

“It’s going to help other kids talk to each other like, ‘hey, what do you do with your family as a tradition?’” she said.

This is the fifth year that the pre-k through 8th grade school has celebrated the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month this way.

“It unites us and it helps us come together as a family. I mean, that’s what I think it’s going to do to the kids,” Zavala said.

Zavala said that both of her parents came from Mexico.

“I’m proud of where I come from, where my parents come from. I mean, so, showing them my traditions, don’t be embarrassed ‘cause that’s who you are,” she said.

